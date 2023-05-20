Pirates blast Diamondbacks 13-3

The Pittsburgh Pirates picked up their second straight victory last night, as the bats came alive and led to a 13-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Buccos pounded out 17 hits, including a three-run homer by Bryan Reynolds, two doubles from Ke’Bryan Hayes, along with doubles from Carlos Santana, Jack Suwinski and Ji-Hwan Bae.

Sparked initially by a D’backs error, the Bucs had a huge fourth and fifth innings, racking up 10 total runs in the two frames to put the game away. On the night, Hayes finished 3-for-5, Andrew McCutchen was 3-for-4, Bae was 3-for-4, Josh Palacios was 3-for-4 and Suwinski was 2-for-4.

Meanwhile, on the mound, Johan Oviedo finally got his game back on track, mostly crusing through six innings, giving up just one run on two hits with seven strikeouts and three walks. He had been struggling recently after a hot start, so it’s good to see him get back in the groove again.

The Bucs have won back-to-back games for the first time since April and moved to 24-20 on the year. They’ll be back in action today at 4:05pm.