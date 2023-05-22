Bucs Arghticles: Pirates fall vs. Diamondbacks in series finale

Pittsburgh Pirates News
Ugly Play by Pirates Leads to 8-3 Loss on Sunday to the Diamondbacks (Pirates Prospects)
Arizona Diamondbacks pull away late, take series from Pirates (AZCentral)
Red-hot Rangers open set with floundering Pirates (Deadspin)
D-backs hold off Pirates for series win (MLB.com)
MLB News
Verlander-led Mets rally for sweep, 5th straight win (MLB.com)
O’s sweep Blue Jays after 5-run 11th, gain on Rays (MLB.com)
Adames rocks Arozarena’s homer pose ... in front of Randy (MLB.com)
Sevy’s ‘electric’ return lifts Yanks to Cincy sweep (MLB.com)
Cardinals rough up Kershaw, take 3 of 4 from Dodgers (MLB.com)
Leadoff walk a good omen for dominant Ohtani (MLB.com)
5 series to keep your eye on this week (MLB.com)
Framber’s shutout wraps ‘perfect homestand’ (MLB.com)
Vladdy’s gift to young cancer survivor will melt your heart (MLB.com)
The staggering numbers behind Acuña’s push for baseball history (MLB.com)
Devers homers twice in first game against Bogaerts (MLB.com)
There’s Mets magic in Lindor’s walk-off winner (MLB.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
Which Steelers game in the 2023 regular season would you like to attend? (Behind The Steel Curtain)
Loading comments...