Pirates fumble finale with Diamondbacks

For the second straight game, the Pittsburgh Pirates struggled to play disciplined baseball and it resulted in a 8-3 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Defense was the major flaw for the Pirates, as they tallied three errors in the game along with a costly wild pitch.

Corbin Carroll opened the scoring with a solo home run in the first. Connor Joe evened the scoring in the second after walking, taking two bases on an errant pick-off throw, then scoring on a passed ball.

The Diamondbacks regained the lead in the top of the third after a ball scooted past Jason Delay. The Snakes extended the lead in the fifth thanks to a single by Pavin Smith, but Tucupita Marcano tied the game in the bottom half with a two-run double.

TUCUPITA MARCANO 2-RBI DOUBLE



Great at bat, battled back after falling down 0-2



105.5 MPH exit velo (hardest hit ball of his career) pic.twitter.com/BwHjRyX1aO — Platinum Ke’Bryan (@PlatinumKey13) May 21, 2023

The wheels fully came off in the later innings. Back-to-back errors by Ke’Bryan Hayes and Dauri Moreta forced a run in the sixth. Three came across in the seventh after a single by Ketel Marte and a double by Christian Walker.

Walker then capped off the scoring in the ninth with a run-scoring single to center field.

The Pirates only mustered three hits in the game. Those were garnered by Joe, Marcano and Rodolfo Castro.

It doesn’t get easier for the Pirates as they welcome the surging Texas Rangers to PNC Park Monday night for the first of a three-game set.