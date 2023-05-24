Early production pushes Rangers past Pirates

Chalk up another series loss for the Pittsburgh Pirates as they dropped Wednesday’s matinee, 3-2, to the Texas Rangers. The Pirates struggled to capitalize with runners in scoring position and shaky pitching early in the game culminated into an ugly loss.

Johan Oviedo failed to throw a clean first inning as the first hitter he faced — Marcus Semien — belted a solo home run to left. After two hitters reached later in the inning, Josh Jung doubled home an insurance run, and Adolis Garcia scored on a fielder’s choice to give the Rangers a three-run lead.

The Pirates chipped away at the deficit in the second after Jack Suwinski forced a run home on a ground out, then Jason Delay brought in another with a single to center. Texas starter Martin Perez settled down and forced Chris Owings into an inning-ending and rally-killing double play.

Oviedo settled down after the shaky first and went on to hold the Rangers scoreless through the next few innings before being pulled in the sixth. One of those innings, one could say, was immaculate.

ANOTHER IMMACULATE INNING pic.twitter.com/QTchyXbyK1 — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) May 24, 2023

Delay and Rodolfo Castro finished the game with two hits, while Owings, Connor Joe, Ke’Bryan Hayes and Carlos Santana found the hit column once. Joe also worked a hit by pitch and a walk.

After an off day Thursday, the Pirates open a road series against the Seattle Mariners on Friday.