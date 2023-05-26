 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucs Arghticles: MLB Mock Draft - Who do Pirates take at No. 1?

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Friday, May 26, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
COLLEGE BASEBALL: MAY 24 SEC Baseball Tournament - LSU vs South Carolina

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pirates Draft Prospect Watch: Paul Skenes and Wyatt Langford Close Out Regular Season Strong (Pirates Prospects)

Keith Law’s first 2023 MLB Mock Draft sends Dylan Crews to the Pirates at No. 1 (The Athletic)

MLB News

Injuries: Machado, Twins, deGrom, Arraez, Yanks (MLB.com)

Down to their last out, Padres win on Odor’s homer (MLB.com)

Kim helped off field after fouling ball off leg (MLB.com)

Gary Sánchez DFA’d by Mets after short stint (MLB.com)

10 former Top 100 prospects who are taking flight in ‘23 (MLB.com)

Baserunning brilliance gives Rays series win over Blue Jays (MLB.com)

The hottest pitching prospects right now — 1 for each team (MLB.com)

While other stars rest, Mikolas takes it upon himself (MLB.com)

Yanks’ No. 12 prospect to make big league debut Friday (MLB.com)

They had 1 career AB, 1 career hit. Nothing else. (MLB.com)

The oldest player who ever hit in a game (MLB.com)

We found them: They’re the worst team ever (MLB.com)

The HOF pitching career that began at age 39 (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Mason Cole is perfectly positioned for a breakout season in 2023 (Behind The Steel Curtain)

More From Bucs Dugout

