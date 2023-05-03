Bucs Arghticles: Pirates prospect Quinn Priester struggling in Triple-A

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pirates donate metal detectors to Pittsburgh Public Schools (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Pirates Pipeline: Top pitching prospect Quinn Priester undeterred by early struggles in Triple-A (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

MLB News

This division is stacked, but will it be the best ever? (MLB.com)

There’s a change atop the latest Rookie Power Rankings (MLB.com)

Harper activated, batting 3rd for ‘23 debut tonight in LA (MLB.com)

Injuries & Moves: Garcia (right elbow) goes on IL (MLB.com)

Bader comes off IL; Yanks option Franchy (MLB.com)

Márquez says he needs Tommy John surgery (MLB.com)

Guest mock: A scouting director’s top 10 picks (MLB.com)

Negro Leagues Museum to build new facility, campus at historic site (MLB.com)

One month down, and an MLB.TV price drop to pounce on (MLB.com)

Mariners No. 2 prospect Miller called up, debuting vs. A’s (MLB.com)

Dodgers to call up No. 4 prospect Stone (source) (MLB.com)

What to expect from the Mariners’ Miller in the big leagues (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Steelers officially announce the signing of free agent cornerback Chandon Sullivan (Behind The Steel Curtain)