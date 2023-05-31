SB Nation Reacts results: Bucs fans feeling better long term

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Pittsburgh Pirates fans and fans across the country.Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We asked this week’s SB Nation Reacts voters how they’re feeling about the future for the Pirates. The Buccos had a red, hot start, then cooled considerably, and now sit at .500 after last night’s 2-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants.

What we wanted to know was if Pittsburgh’s start has made you feel better about the overall timeline of when the team will be ready to compete. Here are the results:

While I know the wording on the graphics card is a little wonky (I wanted to get these results posted instead of getting it remade), the numbers are correct. A full 56 percent of you feel better about the Bucs being able to compete sooner after the results of this season so far. That’s a pretty good number. It also means this season has changed nothing for 44 percent of you, which is understandable. May has been a disaster, and the Bucs have been so bad for so long, many of you are in the — I’ll believe it when I see it stage.

That’s it for this week’s results. We’ll be back soon with more polls!

