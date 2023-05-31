Eye-opening numbers for Jack Suwinski to close May in Pirates history books

Jack Suwinski may be the streakiest player on the Pittsburgh Pirates roster, but the opposition rarely stands a chance when he’s on.

In game one of a three-game series in San Francisco Monday, Suwinski became the first visiting player this season to crush a home run into McCovey Cove. Not only did he do it once, but twice. No visiting player had ever reached the water twice in the same game since Oracle Park opened 24 years ago.

The only other player to accomplish the feat? One of the greatest hitters in Pirates and MLB history. Barry Bonds did it twice (May 10, 2000, and May 18, 2002) and hit 35 balls into the cove. Ironically. All three occasions happened in May.

Suwinski hit the second over 400 feet off a position player in the 9th but also hit the first 396 feet for an absolute no-doubter. He totaled the 55th and 56th longballs in McCovey Cove by a visiting player and achieved a place in Pirates history with the feat.

The 24-year-old became the second-fastest player to record 30 career home runs. He accomplished the milestone in 542 plate appearances spanning 151 games. Suwinski joined elite company by totaling his fourth career two-homer game. He sits in the same lore as Ralf Kiner (12), Barry Bonds (6), Aramis Ramirez (5), Bill Mazeroski (4) and Andrew McCutchen (4) with multi-home run games before their 25th birthday. Suwinski turns 25 on July 29th and continues to register impressive feats in his young career.

He needs to adjust his ability to reach base significantly and consistently put the ball in play, owning a .214 career batting average in 472 at-bats. Suwinski continues to steadily improve his approach at the plate. He slashed .202/.298/.411 in 106 games during his rookie year (2022) and owns considerably better numbers through two months (.240/.351/.514).

The lefty hitter achieved 41 walks in 326 at-bats last year. This season? 25 in 146. His OPS has skyrocketed by over .150 points (.709 to .865). Being a consistent hitter must be in the arsenal for Suwinski and not be colder than the Artic snow when in a major slump. Suwinski continues to adjust and alter his approach, a good sign entering the heart of summer.