VOTE: Is early-season start sustainable for Pirates?

The Pirates have gotten off to a scorching hot start. They finished the month of April a surprising 20-9, and though they have now lost three games in a row to fall to 20-11, they still hold the second-best record in the National League and the fourth-best record in all of baseball.

What we want to know from you is if you think this type of performance or something close to it is sustainable for the long haul for the Buccos?

