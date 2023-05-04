Bucs Arghticles: What would a Shohei Ohtani trade to Pirates look like?

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Should We Believe in the Pittsburgh Pirates? (Fangraphs)

Jason Mackey’s Pirates chat transcript: 05.03.23 (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

MLB: We told you the Pittsburgh Pirates would be interesting (Deadspin)

Fact or fiction: Could Shohei Ohtani be traded to Pittsburgh Pirates? (The Desert Sun)

MLB News

Best signing? Future trade bait? Execs polled on 1st month (MLB.com)

Prospect becomes just 3rd in AL/NL history to post these stats in debut (MLB.com)

Monthly award winners for April announced (MLB.com)

Altuve takes next step in return with fielding, throwing drills (MLB.com)

Rays trade with Reds, get Chase Anderson for rotation depth (MLB.com)

The most surprising lineups, pitching staffs (MLB.com)

Wait for D-backs’ No. 3 prospect is over (MLB.com)

Two women face off as coaches for first time at High-A (MLB.com)

Marlins’ Eury Pérez could be angling for a promotion after this start (MLB.com)

What to expect from Brandon Pfaadt in The Show (MLB.com)

What to expect from the Dodgers’ Stone in the big leagues (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Steelers announce official jersey numbers of 2023 NFL Draft class (Behind The Steel Curtain)