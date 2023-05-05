Pirates reliever Colin Holderman makes history against Rays

The Pittsburgh Pirates had very little to smile about after being swept by the Tampa Bay Rays, but they did leave St. Petersburg with some history.

Reliever Colin Holderman notched an Immaculate Inning after retiring Taylor Walls, Luke Raley and ex-Pirate farmhand Christian Bethancourt on nine straight strikes in the seventh. This marked the first Immaculate Inning of the season and fourth in team history.

Colin Holderman throws the first immaculate inning of the season!



(MLB x @loanDepot) pic.twitter.com/BLzFXkm8yh — MLB (@MLB) May 4, 2023

The last Pirates pitcher to throw an Immaculate Inning was Juan Nicasio against the St. Louis Cardinals on July 4, 2016. He came on in the eighth inning to relieve Arquimedes Caminero and retired Stephen Piscotty, Jhonny Peralta, and Yadier Molina. The Pirates went on to win that game, 4-2.

Prior to that, Ross Ohlendorf threw one against the Cardinals in 2009 and Jeff Robinson tossed the first Immaculate Inning in team history against the Chicago Cubs on September 7, 1987.

Coincidentally, Nicasio and Robinson tossed the first — and only — Immaculate Innings in their respective seasons.