Talk the Plank Podcast: Pirates Outshined by Rays

In this episode, Nathan Hursh and Jake Slebonick discuss the Pittsburgh Pirates’ sweeping at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays. Not a lot went right for the Pirates in the series. The offense went cold. The defense was not crisp. The umpires’ performance was... questionable to put it lightly. Afterward, Nathan and Jake look ahead to the Blue Jays series.

