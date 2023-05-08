Pirates swept by Blue Jays, move losing streak to seven

The Pittsburgh Pirates turned in another pitiful performance on Sunday as poor hitting and fielding paved the way for a 10-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Whit Merrifield had Roansy Contreras’ number as he posted the game’s first four runs. The first came off an infield single in the first, a play that was bogged by a poor throw by second baseman Mark Mathias, and the second was a three-run home run in the top of the third.

The Blue Jays then added another off Contreras in the fifth with a groundout from catcher Danny Jansen.

Carlos Santana gave the Pirates a glimmer of hope with a RBI single to left field in the eighth, however the Blue Jays extinguished it with a five-run top of the ninth off reliver Chase De Jong. Daulton Varsho and Kevin Kiermaier each launched two-run home runs, while Jansen picked up another run with a double.

While they were in short supply, the Pirates did have a couple bright spots on the afternoon. Ke’Bryan Hayes and Jason Delay each finished the day with two hits, while three players notched a double. Additionally, Dauri Moreta and Jose Hernandez pitched perfect innings of relief.

Losers of their last seven games, the Pirates look to get back on track Monday night as they welcome the Colorado Rockies to PNC Park. First pitch from Mitch Keller is at 6:35 p.m.