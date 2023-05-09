Mitch Keller notches first complete game shutout as Pirates down Rockies

Thanks to a dominant start by Mitch Keller, the Pittsburgh Pirates were able to break their seven-game losing streak with a 2-0 win over the Colorado Rockies on Monday.

Keller tossed his first career complete game shutout after fanning eight hitters and limiting the Rockies to just four hits and one walk. It also marked the first complete game shutout since Jameson Taillon’s gem during the 2018 season.

Keller earned the praise of several teammates and opposing players. His battery mate, Austin Hedges, called Keller the team’s “big dog” and that he would “take Mitch Keller versus anybody in the league.”

Also showing praise was Rockies starter Kyle Freeland:

“You gotta tip your cap to Mitch. Hell of a game by him. And that’s baseball. I mean, he’s been on a heater tonight and he’s been on a heater all season long.”

The game’s only runs came off a two-run home run by Rodolfo Castro in the bottom of the seventh.

Ke’Bryan Hayes finished the night with two hits, while newcomer Chris Owings ripped a single in his first at-bat with the Pirates.

Game two of the series is Tuesday night. Luis Ortiz, who was added to the taxi squad on Monday, will make his season debut. His first pitch is at 6:35 p.m.