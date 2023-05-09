Pirates call up red-hot OF Josh Palacios, designate RHP Chase De Jong

Josh Palacios, one of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ top minor league players is reportedly joining the team today.

Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette tweeted this morning that the Pirates selected Palacios’ contract from Triple-A Indianapolis.

Palacios was riding a hot streak at the plate, carrying a slash line of .368/.433/.774 with both Altoona and Indianapolis. He’s also collected four home runs, 20 RBI and six walks.

The 27-year-old was selected by the Pirates in the second round of December’s minor league Rule 5 Draft and quickly captured the attention of fans after he was named International League Player of the Week for the week of May 1.

Palacios also had the opportunity to play alongside his brother, Richie, for Team Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic.

His success never carried over to play in the major leagues, though, as he slashed a combined .207/.267/.232 with Toronto in 2021 and the Washington Nationals last season.

Meanwhile, the Pirates reportedly designated reliever Chase De Jong for assignment after he struggled to replicate his numbers from last season.

Through five games, De Jong put up a 10.61 ERA and walked five hitters. His most recent outing saw him give up five earned runs against the Toronto Blue Jays. He was given an opportunity to recreate his prolific 2022 season, a year where he was 6-3 with a 2.64 ERA, but hitters have picked him apart up to this point.

On the bright side, if he clears waivers, he’ll more than likely come back to Pittsburgh if there’s a string of injuries.

As for Palacios, he’ll make his Pirates debut tonight in right field batting sixth against the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.