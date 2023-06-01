Bucs Arghticles: Pirates win series vs. Giants, move back over .500

Pittsburgh Pirates News
Pirates put May frustrations behind them, close month with series victory against Giants (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
Pirates prospect reveals wife’s blood disease battle after raccoon attack (New York Post)
Pirates Release Blake Cederlind; Travis Swaggerty Returns to Indianapolis (Pirates Prospects)
MLB News
VOTE NOW: Phase 1 of All-Star balloting is here (MLB.com)
All you need to know about All-Star Ballot as voting gets underway (MLB.com)
Canha breaks out with 4-RBI performance to beat Phils (MLB.com)
‘Their slug finally showed up’: Rays bash way to 40-win mark (MLB.com)
Ohtani (2 HR), Trout (1) put on show in series finale (MLB.com)
Source: Stanton, Donaldson, Kahnle to rejoin Yanks in LA (MLB.com)
8 big All-Star voting storylines to follow (MLB.com)
The making of Soto: Bottle caps, lefty rebirth and 20/15 vision (MLB.com)
You’ll never believe how Luis Guillorme threw out this runner (MLB.com)
Mulholland was flipping gloves way back in 1986 (MLB.com)
An overhand glove toss? El Duque was a sensation (MLB.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
The Steelers WR depth chart is a smorgasbord of untapped potential (Behind The Steel Curtain)
Loading comments...