Bucs Arghticles: Pirates win series vs. Giants, move back over .500

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Thursday, June 1, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at San Francisco Giants D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pirates put May frustrations behind them, close month with series victory against Giants (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Pirates prospect reveals wife’s blood disease battle after raccoon attack (New York Post)

Pirates Release Blake Cederlind; Travis Swaggerty Returns to Indianapolis (Pirates Prospects)

MLB News

VOTE NOW: Phase 1 of All-Star balloting is here (MLB.com)

All you need to know about All-Star Ballot as voting gets underway (MLB.com)

Canha breaks out with 4-RBI performance to beat Phils (MLB.com)

‘Their slug finally showed up’: Rays bash way to 40-win mark (MLB.com)

Ohtani (2 HR), Trout (1) put on show in series finale (MLB.com)

Source: Stanton, Donaldson, Kahnle to rejoin Yanks in LA (MLB.com)

8 big All-Star voting storylines to follow (MLB.com)

The making of Soto: Bottle caps, lefty rebirth and 20/15 vision (MLB.com)

You’ll never believe how Luis Guillorme threw out this runner (MLB.com)

Mulholland was flipping gloves way back in 1986 (MLB.com)

An overhand glove toss? El Duque was a sensation (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

The Steelers WR depth chart is a smorgasbord of untapped potential (Behind The Steel Curtain)

