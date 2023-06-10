Pirates pound Mets behind Ke’Bryan Hayes, win 14-7

The Pittsburgh Pirates had an offensive display at PNC Park on Friday, downing the New York Mets 14-7 to move back into first place in the National League Central by a single percentage point (.532 to .531) over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Every Pirates starter got a hit, but it was Ke’Bryan Hayes who led the way, going 5-for-5 on the night with three runs scored and four RBIs. He has raised his average up to .266, and if that bat can finally come alive on a permanent basis, the Bucs will be in business.

Jack Suwinski also had a big night, going 3-for-4 with four runs scored and two RBIs. He also hit his team-leading 12th homerun in the eighth inning.

Jack Suwinski - Pittsburgh Pirates (12) pic.twitter.com/C8Vpc2QkLP — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) June 10, 2023

Carlos Santana also contributed big, going 2-for-5 at the plate and hitting his fourth homer of the year in the eighth inning for the Bucs right before Suwinski.

Carlos Santana gives the Pirates a 13-2 lead over the Mets in the 8th ‍☠️



(via @Pirates)pic.twitter.com/BVpaYkHLVT — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 10, 2023

Andrew McCutchen also took one more step towards history, as he went 1-for-4 and now only needs one more hit for number 2,000 in his career.

On the mound, veteran Rich Hill got the start and cruised through seven innings, giving up two runs on seven hits with two walks and six strikeouts. And while the bullpen gave up five runs in the final two innings, the Pittsburgh offense did enough damage to make it inconsequential.

The 33-29 Pirates will be back in action this afternoon, looking for another win over the Metropolitans.