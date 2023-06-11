Andrew McCutchen nets milestone as Pirates take series from Mets

It was a storybook series win for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday as they downed the New York Mets, 2-1. Not only did the win feature notable individual performances, it also kept the Pirates atop the NL Central for the moment.

Action started with Andrew McCutchen finally notching his 2,000th career hit in the bottom of the first off Carlos Carrasco: a single to left field.

This moment is everything pic.twitter.com/53yrnjJNwt — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) June 11, 2023

*Writer’s note: Stay tuned as Jaiman White will have an in-depth piece regarding Cutch’s milestone tomorrow.

After Jeff McNeil got the Mets on the board in the top of the fourth with a solo home run, Jack Suwinski played copycat and evened the scoring with a 410-foot blast over the Clemente Wall. He would finish the game with two hits.

A few hitters later, Ji Hwan Bae reached on a double to right field. He would then be brought in on a single by Tucupita Marcano to give the Bucs the lead.

Mitch Keller, who struggled in his last couple starts, reverted back to his early season form with a seven inning, seven strikeout masterpiece. He allowed just two hits, one earned run and two walks in the process.

Dauri Moreta bridged the win with a spotless eighth inning and David Bednar locked in his 14th save of the year in the ninth.

After an off day on Monday, the 34-30 first place Pirates start an interdivisional series with the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.