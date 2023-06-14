 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bucs Arghticles: Inside Pirates RP Dauri Moreta’s ‘unicorn slider’

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at San Francisco Giants D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Dauri Moreta uses ‘unicorn’ slider to become key part of Pirates bullpen (TribLIVE)

Mark Madden: Pirates might be fun if not for Bob Nutting (TribLIVE)

MLB News

Putting relief trade targets into 3 Deadline categories (MLB.com)

Steinbrenner on Judge-less Yanks: ‘We’ve got to start hitting’ (MLB.com)

Ohtani comes up huge with 2 HRs to take over AL lead (MLB.com)

How many All-Stars will the MLB-best Rays have? (MLB.com)

Rangers call up top pitching prospect Owen White (MLB.com)

Is this Cy contender likely to be traded before Deadline? (MLB.com)

8 players to be named later who went on to become stars (MLB.com)

Can Subway Series be a turning point for Mets? (MLB.com)

VOTE NOW: 2023 Scotts MLB All-Star Ballot (MLB.com)

All-Star Ballot standings as of June 12, 2023 (MLB.com)

These players deserve to be first-time ASG starters (MLB.com)

1 guy on each team worth an All-Star vote (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

The Steelers mandatory minicamp doesn’t have that “mandatory” feel to it (Behind The Steel Curtain)

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...