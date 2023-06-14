Jack Suwinski homers twice as Pirates fall to Cubs

Pitiful pitching plagued the Pittsburgh Pirates Tuesday night at Wrigley Field as they fell to the Chicago Cubs, 11-3. It wasn’t all doom and gloom, though, as Chicago-native Jack Suwinski homered twice for the Pirates.

Following a brief rain delay, Suwinski got the Bucs on the board with a solo “Jack-Jack” in the top of the first that measured 418-feet. However, Pittsburgh-native Ian Happ answered back in the bottom half of the frame with a three-run blast to give the Cubs a 3-1 lead.

Ji Hwan Bae got a run back in the second after a single to left field, then Suwinski struck again, this time with a 425-foot homerun.

ANOTHER HOMER FOR THE HOMETOWN KID!! pic.twitter.com/G2i45BTSeI — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) June 14, 2023

The Cubs then went on a tear over the final three innings. Matt Mervis broke the tie in the sixth with a single to right field.

Happ forced a run after being hit by a pitch in the seventh, and Dansby Swanson and Yan Gomes added three more with a pair of singles.

Christopher Morel then put the metaphoric cherry on top with a three-run home run off Rob Zastryzny in the eighth.

In the game, Josh Palacios went 1-for-4 with a double while four other Pirates tallied a hit.

Luis Ortiz suffered the loss after allowing four runs and six hits over five-and-one-third innings. Yohan Ramirez was roughed up for four runs, and Zastryzny gave up three.

The Pirates look to scrape together a win Wednesday evening as they send Osvaldo Bido to the mound. He will make his MLB debut.