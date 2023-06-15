 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucs Arghticles: Pirates prospect Henry Davis hits first Triple-A home run

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Thursday, June 15, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
MLB: New York Mets at Pittsburgh Pirates Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Andrew McCutchen Moves Up Prestigious List in Pittsburgh Pirates History (Sports Illustrated)

Pirates farm report for June 13, 2023: Henry Davis hits 1st Triple-A homer (TribLIVE)

MLB News

IKF makes daring dash for Yanks’ first steal of home since ‘16 (MLB.com)

Acuña reaches batter’s eye with a must-see homer (MLB.com)

Berríos’ no-no bid carries Blue Jays to much-needed victory (MLB.com)

Harris, Acuña dominate in doubleheader sweep (MLB.com)

Who are the 10 hottest rookies? (MLB.com)

Cabrera slugs 1st homer of ‘23 as June surge continues (MLB.com)

Injuries: Astros, Royals, Hendriks, Haniger, Muncy (MLB.com)

Matos records first Major League hit in Giants’ comeback win (MLB.com)

A Goldy trade makes sense for these contenders (MLB.com)

VOTE NOW: 2023 Scotts MLB All-Star Ballot (MLB.com)

All-Star Ballot standings as of June 12 (MLB.com)

These players deserve to be first-time ASG starters (MLB.com)

1 guy on each team worth an All-Star vote (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

The 2023 Steelers offseason has been full of pleasant surprises (Behind The Steel Curtain)

