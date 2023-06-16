 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucs Arghticles: Pirates place RP Colin Holderman on IL

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Friday, June 16, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
MLB: New York Mets at Pittsburgh Pirates Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Central Notes: Contreras, Naughton, Buxton (MLB Trade Rumors)

Pittsburgh Pirates: Anthony Solometo, Kyle Nicolas Promoted in Minors (Rum Bunter)

Pirates put Colin Holderman on IL, call up Yerry De Los Santos (TribLIVE)

MLB News

10 players deserving of their first All-Star nod (MLB.com)

Fairbanks tries to dunk on 3-year-old, gets black eye (MLB.com)

O’s pull off complete win to bury Blue Jays, secure series win (MLB.com)

Volpe turns to video for offensive tweaks (MLB.com)

Are struggling Cards headed for Deadline sale? (MLB.com)

The ‘tooth’ about Cabrera’s unique necklace (MLB.com)

GM shares thoughts on state of Red Sox (MLB.com)

Commissioner lays out A’s ballpark relocation steps (MLB.com)

Early results encouraging as Manoah aims for return (MLB.com)

VOTE NOW: 2023 Scotts MLB All-Star Ballot (MLB.com)

All-Star Ballot standings as of June 12 (MLB.com)

These players deserve to be first-time ASG starters (MLB.com)

1 guy on each team worth an All-Star vote (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Will the Steelers follow suit and give Alex Highsmith a new deal before camp? (Behind The Steel Curtain)

