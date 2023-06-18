Pirates promote 2021 No. 1 pick Henry Davis to Pittsburgh

It’s about time.

After being swept in Chicago by the Cubs and blowing an eighth-inning lead in the final game of a three-game set in Milwaukee to be swept by the Brewers, help is on the way.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have recalled 2021 No. 1 overall pick Henry Davis to Pittsburgh to make his Major League debut Monday at PNC Park. Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette was first to break the news and later confirmed during the Pirates-Brewers telecast.

On Twitter, the Pirates’ social media account further sturred the pot regarding Henry’s arrival.

Coming off of their worst road trip of the year - by far - the Bucs need a significant spark. Davis provides just that. The Pirates No. 3 overall prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, Davis hit .284 with 11 home runs, 30 RBIs, 29 runs scored, nine steals and a .974 OPS in 51 games. The 23-year-old star catcher slashed .284/.433/.547 with a .980 OPS in 41 games at Double-A Altoona before being promoted to Triple-A earlier this month.

He only totaled 35 at-bats in 10 games with Indy, recording three doubles, one triple, one homer, three RBIs and 18 total bases.

From what I can find... with 421 minor league at bats, Henry Davis will have the fewest ABs of any #1 overall pick to reach MLB since Bob Horner in 1978.



Bryce Harper, Alex Rodriguez, Chipper Jones, Ken Griffey Jr. & Darryl Strawberry all had more MiLB ABs than Davis. #Pirates — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) June 18, 2023

The Bucs battle Chicago Monday after allowing 43 runs in the past six games. The Pirates offense only scored… 17. Davis will be relied on as a significant contributor to the lineup in much need of firepower. The time is now for Ben Cherington to recall the top players in the Minor Leagues. Henry Davis is first, Nick Gonzales should be next, then Endy Rodriguez, Quinn Priester and much more on the way.