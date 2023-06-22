Pirates to promote SS Tsung-Che Cheng to Altoona

The Pittsburgh Pirates are promoting SS Tsung-Che Cheng from high A Greensboro to AA Altoona, per John Dreker.

Pirates have promoted 21-year-old infielder Tsung-Che Cheng to Double-A Altoona after he put up a .981 OPS in 57 games for Greensboro — John Dreker (@JohnDreker) June 22, 2023

Cheng, who will turn 22 on July 26th, was signed in 2019 for 380,000 as an international free agent out of Taiwan. He was hitting .308 with a WRC+ of 164 and leading the South Atlantic League in OPS through 57 games with the Grasshoppers.

The Pirates 28th ranked prospect according to MLB pipeline, mostly known for his contact abilities and speed, has tapped into newfound power in 2023. Swatting nine homeruns in 254 plate appearances. While Greensboro has a deserved reputation as something of a bandbox, six of the nine and the better overall numbers came on the road.

This marks the start of the journey into the upper minors for Cheng, where it will be seen if his new power stroke can translate to the next level.

He will join the Pirates 6th ranked prospect Liover Peguero up the middle in Altoona. Both SSs, Peguero will be getting more reps at 2B according to Curve manager Callix Crabbe.