Pirates to promote 2020 first-round pick Nick Gonzales to Major Leagues

Help is on the way. One day after the Pittsburgh Pirates blew a 4-1 lead in Miami to fall 6-4, the organization is promoting a former first-round pick to the Major Leagues.

The Pirates have recalled 2020 7th-overall pick Nick Gonzales from Triple-A Indianapolis to make his MLB debut in Miami. Jim Rosati of North Shore Nine was the first to break the news.

Gonzales, 24, owns a .257/.370/.450 slash line with 14 doubles, five triples, six home runs, 27 RBIs, and a .820 OPS in 57 games. A career .277 hitter in 811 MiLB at-bats, Gonzales is experiencing his healthiest season in the organization. He dealt with a heel injury in 2022 and a broken finger the year prior that cost him time.

The right-handed hitting Gonzales can play both middle infield positions and third base but is primarily a second baseman. Second has been a trouble spot for the Bucs in 2023, shuffling between Rodolfo Castro, Ji Hwan Bae, and Mark Mathias to fill the role.

Gonzales did not commit an error in 282.2 innings at second for Indianapolis. He totaled four errors in 99.1 frames at third and two in 62 innings at short.

Go ahead then, Nick Gonzales! pic.twitter.com/yxQjBtLspw — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) February 28, 2023

Now that the believed Super Two date has passed and the Pirates recalled Henry Davis on Monday, more top prospects could be on the way. Quinn Priester and Endy Rodriguez are the most likely candidates to receive the call next as the Pirates attempt to hold on in the NL Central race after losing 10 in a row.

The time is now for Nick Gonzales to make his mark on the big league squad at a time the Pirates need it more than ever.