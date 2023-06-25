 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pirates trade for Dodgers pitcher Andre Jackson; Mark Mathias DFA’d

The Pirates have acquired the right-handed reliever from the Dodgers via trade.

Connor_Williams
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Pirates have acquired right-handed reliever Andre Jackson from the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash considerations per a team release.

Andre Jackson, 27, has spent his entire pro-career with the Dodgers and was drafted in the 12th round in 2017.

Designated for assignment Tuesday, he’s struggled this year with an ERA of 6.62 across 17.2 innings pitched.

Jackson has been optioned to AAA Indianapolis.

To make room on the 40-man roster infielder Mark Mathias has been designated for assignment.

