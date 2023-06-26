Anthony Solometo joins four other Pirates in MLB Pipeline’s updated Top 100

MLB Pipeline has released its updated Top 100 Prospects list as the 2023 season reaches its midpoint.

Five Pittsburgh Pirates prospects are represented on the list, led by 2022 first-round pick Termarr Johnson and concluded by a 2021 second-round pick.

20-year-old lefty Anthony Solometo joined the Top 100 for the first time at No. 100 overall, thanks to a breakout season. He began the year at High-A Greensboro, pitching to a 2.30 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, and .208 opponent average in 12 starts spanning 58.2 innings.

A solid first inning for @King_S0L32 in his home debut! pic.twitter.com/pRPzn8FJRs — Altoona Curve (@AltoonaCurve) June 23, 2023

Solometo was promoted to Double-A Altoona and debuted on June 17. He allowed four runs (two earned) in five innings and followed it up with five scoreless frames and six strikeouts on Friday.

Johnson checks in at No. 30 overall, followed by Henry Davis one spot later at No. 31. A 19-year-old second baseman, Johnson owns a .245/.412/.428 slash line with eight doubles, seven home runs, 25 RBIs, and a .840 OPS in 48 games at Low-A Bradenton. The 5-foot-8 lefty hitter owns a 70-grade hit tool and 60-grade power potential on MLB Pipeline’s 20-80 scale. He previously ranked No. 18, while Davis moved up 11 spots.

Davis made his Major League debut one week ago and has recorded six hits in 24 at-bats. The 23-year-old catcher has played exclusively in right field since being recalled. Davis totaled 10 doubles, 11 home runs, 30 RBIs and a .284 average in 183 games between Double-A and Triple-A before joining the Pirates.

Catcher Endy Rodriguez rounds out the top 40 at No. 39 overall. The Pirates’ 2022 Minor League Player of the Year was named to the MLB All-Star Futures Game in Seattle alongside JP Massey on Monday. He hit .323, 25 homers, and drove home 91 runs in 125 games last year but has taken a step back in 2023. Rodriguez, who also has experience at first, second, and in the outfield, hit five homers with 32 RBI and a .248 batting average.

The Pirates should call up Endy Rodriguez pic.twitter.com/WwOlpLlVJf — Barstool Baseball (@StoolBaseball) June 25, 2023

Priester is the highest-ranked pitching prospect at No. 57 but is experiencing his worst season in the organization ERA-wise. He owns a 4.36 mark and has never finished a campaign over last year’s ERA of 3.29. Priester recorded a 7-3 record and 76 strikeouts in 74.1 innings pitched through 15 starts.

Rodriguez and Priester and not too far off from Pittsburgh and making an impact on the Major League club. The Pirates’ rapid dissension down the NL Central standings could fast-track the two into MLB action, but Rodriguez being added to the Futures Game on July 11 casts a bit of doubt regarding his potential promotion to the Pirates.