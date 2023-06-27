 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucs Arghticles: Pirates OF Andrew McCutchen receiving trade interest from Rangers

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
Pittsburgh Pirates v Miami Marlins Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Analysis: What’s wrong with the offense and more key questions amid the Pirates’ tailspin (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Pittsburgh Pirates 2023 Draft: Rumored Draft Strategy for #1 Pick (Rum Bunter)

2023 MLB Draft: The five prospects who could go No. 1 to Pirates, including Dylan Crews and Wyatt Langford (CBS Sports)

Rangers Interested In Andrew McCutchen; Trade Unlikely (MLB Trade Rumors)

MLB News

Surging clubs closing in on Power Rankings Top 5 (MLB.com)

There is a new No. 1 atop Top 100 Prospects list (MLB.com)

30 stellar Trade Deadline moves this century — 1 for each team (MLB.com)

How Braves’ starting rotation is trending (MLB.com)

Is a former MVP on this contender’s wish list? (MLB.com)

Robert, De La Cruz slug their way to Players of the Week (MLB.com)

Here are the first 6 players named to Futures Game rosters (MLB.com)

What to expect from the O’s Westburg in the Majors (MLB.com)

Injuries: Rodón, Urías, Altuve, Stroman, Buxton (MLB.com)

4 artifacts from ‘23 London Series to be enshrined in HOF (MLB.com)

Best moments from Game 2 of the London Series (MLB.com)

How London Stadium was transformed into a baseball field (MLB.com)

London Series a launchpad for growth of baseball internationally (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

There is no one-size-fits-all approach to Steelers first-round picks (Behind The Steel Curtain)

