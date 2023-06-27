Nick Gonzales powers Pirates to 9-4 win over Padres

Now that is how you start a homestand.

The Pittsburgh Pirates got some much-needed offense Tuesday night as three hitters, including rookie Nick Gonzales, went yard in a 9-4 thrashing over the San Diego Padres. Along with piling 16 hits, the Pirates saw a prolific night on the mound from the duo of Rich Hill and Roansy Contreras.

After the Padres strung together three runs in the top of the second, the Pirates matched that with a three-spot in the bottom half. Among those runs was Gonzales’ first career hit: a RBI triple off the Clemente Wall in right.

Then, the Pirates took the lead in the third off back-to-back home runs from Carlos Santana and Jack Suwinski.

Carlos Santana and Jack Suwinski go back-to-back to take the lead for the Pirates! ‍☠️



(via @Pirates) pic.twitter.com/Oa7NHBPswH — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 28, 2023

Henry Davis extended the lead to three with a single in the fourth. Santana and Rodolfo Castro followed in the sixth with a pair of run-scoring singles.

Gonzales then capped off the scoring in the seventh with an emphatic home run to center field.

NICK GONZALES' FIRST HOMER TRAVELS 442 FEET pic.twitter.com/JF71rmhfwi — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) June 28, 2023

He and five other Pirates finished the game with at least two hits. Andrew McCutchen and Santana each went 3-for-5.

Overshadowed by the offensive onslaught was a web gem by Josh Palacios in the seventh inning that was reminiscent of former Pirate Brian Giles.

On the mound, Hill earned the win after striking out seven and allowing four runs on nine hits over six innings of work. Contreras followed with three shutout innings, earning the save. He becomes the youngest Pirate to record a three-inning save since Matt Capps in July 2006.

Maybe the City Connect uniforms have some magic in them after all?

Mitch Keller (8-3, 3.45 ERA) looks to lead the Pirates to a second straight win Wednesday night.