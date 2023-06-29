Henry Davis, Jack Suwinski lead Pirates to comeback win over Padres

The Pittsburgh Pirates completed the series sweep of the San Diego Padres on Thursday as timely hitting from Henry Davis and Jack Suwinski pushed them to a 5-4 comeback win.

San Diego took a three-run lead after two innings. Ha-Seong Kim broke the scoring open on a sacrifice fly, and Trent Grisham drove in a pair of runs a few hitters later with his seventh home run of the season. Kim added another run with a solo shot in the top of the fourth.

Nick Gonzales got the Pirates on the board with a sac fly in the bottom of the frame, and Henry Davis followed with a RBI single in the sixth. But things got interesting an inning later as Jack Suwinski drove in two runs to tie the game on a ball that didn’t leave the infield.

JACK SUWINSKI CLUTCH HIT AGAINST A LHP



TIE BALL GAME! BASEBALL!!! pic.twitter.com/3k8tHIegK6 — Platinum Ke’Bryan (@PlatinumKey13) June 29, 2023

Davis then gave Pittsburgh the lead a few hitters later with a bloop to right field.

Henry Davis Batting Average Update: .351



pic.twitter.com/ckWLsYRlGt — Pirates of the Allegheny (@OfTheAllegheny) June 29, 2023

Davis finished the game 3-for-4 with two RBI. Andrew McCutchen, Carlos Santana and Jared Triolo each finished the game with two hits.

Dauri Moreta earned the win after firing an inning of scoreless relief in the seventh. Ryan Borucki and Angel Perdomo combined for two scoreless innings, and David Bednar earned his 16th save with three strikeouts in an inning-and-a-third.

The win sets the tone for a weekend divisional matchup as the Pirates host the Milwaukee Brewers starting Friday night at 7:05 p.m.