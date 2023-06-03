Pirates blast two clutch homers to down Cardinals 7-5

The Pittsburgh Pirates moved back to two games over .500 with a come-from-behind victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night after a clutch three-run homer from Ke’Bryan Hayes and a subsequent solo shot from Josh Palacios.

After falling in a 5-0 hole, the Bucs got one back in the sixth before a massive seventh-inning surge that saw them take home the victory.

First, a double from Carlos Santana scored Tucapita Marcano and Andrew McCutchen to make the score 5-3. Then, the Hayes homer scored Santana and Jack Suwinski to give Pittsburgh the lead.

KE'BRYAN HAYES HAS ENTERED THE CHAT pic.twitter.com/PvCjrWcKwZ — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) June 3, 2023

It was a welcome sight for Hayes, who went 3-for-4 on the day to raise his average to .231 on the season. The Bucs still need more out of him at the plate, but hopefully this can be a spark for the third baseman.

Then Palacios got his first homer to help extend the Bucco lead.

Josh Palacios’ first career homer is a TANK SHOT



pic.twitter.com/j2NjIlgHKi — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 3, 2023

On the mound, Roansy Contreras got the start but lasted just four innings, giving up five runs on seven hits while striking out six. Yohan Ramirez eneded up with the win, his first, whole David Bednar pitched the ninth for his 11th save of the season.

The Bucs will be back in action at 4:05pm today looking for their fourth straight victory. They’re currently just a half-game behind the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the division.