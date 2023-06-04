Pirates sweep Cardinals, push win streak to five games

Knowing his team needed a dominant start, Rich Hill mowed down a struggling St. Louis Cardinals team as he helped the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 2-1 win, clinching a series sweep.

Hill limited the Cardinals to just five hits over 6.2 innings, striking out six batters while walking only three. His only earned run came against his penultimate hitter, Andrew Knizner, who took a misplaced cutter over the wall in left field.

Dauri Moreta cashed in on a chance to end the seventh by striking out Paul Goldschmidt on five pitches. He followed up the strikeout with his newfound “K” pose.

Dauri Moreta, 95mph Elevated Heater...and K Pose. pic.twitter.com/fpnK3JKT2J — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 4, 2023

Yohan Ramirez held things in check with a spotless eighth, and David Bednar notched his 13th save with a perfect ninth inning.

The lone Pirates runs came in the first inning after Ji Hwan Bae singled home Bryan Reynolds and Jack Suwinski on a ground ball to center field.

Bae, along with Austin Hedges and Bryan Reynolds, collected two hits in the game. Ke’Bryan Hayes stayed hot at the plate with a 3-for-4 afternoon. He’s now slashed .450/.450/.900 with nine hits, two home runs, and seven RBI over his last five games.

The Pirates look to continue their hot streak on Monday as they welcome the 12-49 Oakland A’s to PNC Park. Johan Oviedo (3-4, 4.50 ERA) toes the rubber at 7:05 p.m.