Bucs Arghticles: Pirates rocked by A’s

Pittsburgh Pirates News
Pittsburgh Pirates Add Pitching in Mock Trade with AL Central Team (Rum Bunter)
Pirates Notes: Cruz, Davis, Rodriguez, Hedges (MLB Trade Rumors)
A’s sock four homers, batter Pirates to end skid (Deadspin)
Pirates Officially Announce Henry Davis Promotion; Abrahan Gutierrez Moves Up (Pirates Prospects)
MLB News
Elly De La Cruz rips 112 mph double for 1st career hit in MLB debut (MLB.com)
deGrom to have surgery on torn UCL in right elbow (MLB.com)
Tracking Arraez’s pursuit of .400: Goes 2-for-4, up to .401 (MLB.com)
Yankees stymied by Giolito in series opener vs. ChiSox (MLB.com)
Blue Jays option Manoah to Rookie-level Complex League (MLB.com)
Giolito deals 6 no-hit innings as White Sox sneak by Yanks (MLB.com)
Watch Elly De La Cruz learn he was called up to Majors (MLB.com)
Seeking 1st career Cy, these 2 aces out in front in latest poll (MLB.com)
Mental Wellness Ambassador role ‘means a lot’ to Trout (MLB.com)
Watch: Cruz ropes 112 mph double for 1st career hit (MLB.com)
De La Cruz puts up eye-popping stats (MLB.com)
Who is Elly De La Cruz? (MLB.com)
The most anticipated debuts in MLB history (MLB.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
Steelers Burning Question: Does the age of rookies matter? (Behind The Steel Curtain)
