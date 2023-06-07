 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bucs Arghticles: Pirates rocked by A’s

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Wednesday, June 6, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Oakland Athletics v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pittsburgh Pirates Add Pitching in Mock Trade with AL Central Team (Rum Bunter)

Pirates Notes: Cruz, Davis, Rodriguez, Hedges (MLB Trade Rumors)

A’s sock four homers, batter Pirates to end skid (Deadspin)

Pirates Officially Announce Henry Davis Promotion; Abrahan Gutierrez Moves Up (Pirates Prospects)

MLB News

Elly De La Cruz rips 112 mph double for 1st career hit in MLB debut (MLB.com)

deGrom to have surgery on torn UCL in right elbow (MLB.com)

Tracking Arraez’s pursuit of .400: Goes 2-for-4, up to .401 (MLB.com)

Yankees stymied by Giolito in series opener vs. ChiSox (MLB.com)

Blue Jays option Manoah to Rookie-level Complex League (MLB.com)

Giolito deals 6 no-hit innings as White Sox sneak by Yanks (MLB.com)

Watch Elly De La Cruz learn he was called up to Majors (MLB.com)

Seeking 1st career Cy, these 2 aces out in front in latest poll (MLB.com)

Mental Wellness Ambassador role ‘means a lot’ to Trout (MLB.com)

Watch: Cruz ropes 112 mph double for 1st career hit (MLB.com)

De La Cruz puts up eye-popping stats (MLB.com)

Who is Elly De La Cruz? (MLB.com)

The most anticipated debuts in MLB history (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Steelers Burning Question: Does the age of rookies matter? (Behind The Steel Curtain)

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...