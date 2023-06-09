 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucs Arghticles: Pirates starting pitching causing concern?

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Friday, June 9, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
Oakland Athletics v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Joe Starkey: Alarm bells sound around Pirates rotation (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Pirates Outright Chris Owings (MLB Trade Rumors)

MLB News

8 potential trade chips who’ve gotten hot (MLB.com)

New No. 1 gives Hitter Power Rankings a fresh look (MLB.com)

Each team’s best prospect in Rookie ball (MLB.com)

Injuries & Moves: Nestor (rotator cuff) goes on IL (MLB.com)

Rally, walk off, rinse, repeat! Reds the buzz of baseball (MLB.com)

Incredible DP sets table for Arozarena’s heroics (MLB.com)

D-backs-Nats postponed due to air conditions; to be made up 6/22 (MLB.com)

Tracking Arraez’s pursuit of .400: Goes 2-for-4, up to .403 (MLB.com)

Wiemer rocks mullet, O’s with plenty of style (MLB.com)

VOTE NOW: 2023 Scotts MLB All-Star Ballot (MLB.com)

1 guy on each team worth an All-Star vote (MLB.com)

All you need to know about All-Star Ballot as voting gets underway (MLB.com)

Ranking ‘22 All-Star vote winners by chance to repeat (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Minkah: Steelers defense is “ahead of where I thought we would be” (Behind The Steel Curtain)

