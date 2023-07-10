Bucs Arghticles: Pirates select LSU pitcher Paul Skenes No. 1

Pittsburgh Pirates News
Pirates make LSU’s Paul Skenes top pick of 2023 MLB draft (ESPN.com)
Pirates make LSU ace Paul Skenes No. 1 overall pick (MLB.com)
2023 MLB Draft tracker: Results, draft order, analysis as Pirates take Paul Skenes with No. 1 (CBS Sports)
MLB draft takeaways: Pirates urgency, Southern dominance and two-way star finds good home (Yahoo! Sports)
Bucs end first half on high note, as ‘pen leads way in win (MLB.com)
Skenes, Crews become first teammates to go 1-2 (MLB.com)
MLB News
Draft Day 1: LIVE pick-by-pick rundown, analysis (MLB.com)
LIVE Draft Tracker: Follow every pick (MLB.com)
Yankees pick prep SS George Lombard Jr. at No. 26 (MLB.com)
Nationals select LSU outfielder Dylan Crews at No. 2 (MLB.com)
Tigers surprise with Max Clark as No. 3 pick (MLB.com)
Rangers select Florida OF Wyatt Langford at No. 4 (MLB.com)
HR Derby rules, bracket and more (Monday, 8 ET on ESPN) (MLB.com)
Ranking the 8 sluggers lined up for Monday’s HR Derby (MLB.com)
All you need to know for the All-Star Game (Tuesday on FOX, 8 ET) (MLB.com)
Breaking down the full 2023 All-Star Game rosters (MLB.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
What will define the current Steelers era? (Behind The Steel Curtain)
Loading comments...