Pirates end first half with win over Diamondbacks

Threatened by yet another sweep, the Pittsburgh Pirates got some strong pitching in a bullpen game and came away with a 4-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.

The Diamondbacks opened the scoring in the first inning after a throwing error by Austin Hedges allowed Geraldo Perdomo to score. Ji Man Choi got the run back in the second with a two-run home run to center field.

WELCOME BACK JI MAN! pic.twitter.com/Hn4zVUu8eh — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 9, 2023

Alek Thomas knotted the game in the third with a home run off reliever Ryan Borucki, but Jack Suwinski reclaimed the lead for the Pirates with a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Jared Triolo capped off the scoring with a RBI single to right in the ninth.

Osvaldo Bido, who pitched on just three days rest, earned his first Major League win after tossing one-and-one-thirds innings of scoreless relief. Carmen Mlodzinski started the game and allowed two walks and one unearned run. Angel Perdomo, Colin Holderman, and Yerry De Los Santos contributed scoreless outings, and David Bednar closed the first half of the year with his 17th save.

Bednar and teammate Mitch Keller, along with manager Derek Shelton, will now head to Seattle for Tuesday night’s All-Star Game.