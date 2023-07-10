Talk the Plank Podcast: Welcome to the Pirates, Paul Skenes!

In this episode, Nathan Hursh and Jake Slebodnick give their immediate reactions to the Pittsburgh Pirates selecting LSU pitcher Paul Skenes with the first overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. They also break down what his timeline to the major leagues looks like.

Note: This episode was recorded Sunday evening and released on Spotify/Apple Podcasts on Monday.

Hosts: Nathan Hursh, Jake Slebodnick

Follow Nathan on Twitter: @Nathan_Hursh

Follow Jake on Twitter: @_RadioJake

Follow Talk the Plank on Twitter: @TalkthePlankPod

Follow Nathan on Instagram: @Nathan_Hursh

Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to nathan.hursh@yahoo.com. Leave any questions and comments for the next podcast in the comment section.

Stay tuned for Talk The Plank throughout the Pittsburgh Pirates season. The next episode of the podcast is just around the corner!

Intro/outro music: Jerry Mayne