 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MLB All-Star Game at Bucs Dugout!

Talk all things All-Star.

By Darren Yuvan
/ new
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

MLB Al-Star Game, July 11, 2023, 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, Washington

Broadcast: Fox or live stream through FUBU

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

  • Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
  • Remember Bucs Dugout is basically a non-profanity site
  • Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
  • The commenting system was updated during the summer. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

BD community, this is your thread for today’s game. Enjoy!

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...