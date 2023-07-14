 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucs Arghticles: Pirates open second half vs. Giants

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Friday, July 14, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at San Francisco Giants D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Who Could The Pirates Trade At The Deadline? (MLB Trade Rumors)

Roansy Contreras optioned to Florida Complex League Pirates (MLB.com)

Point Park University Friday Insider: The Contreras conundrum ... Mario’s (gradual) return ... Dotson’s fight (DK Pittsburgh Sports)

Pirates Sign RHP Ronaldo Gallo as a Non-Drafted Free Agent (Pirates Prospects)

MLB News

MLB unveils 2024 schedule packed with marquee matchups (MLB.com)

Yanks ‘most motivated’ to trade for Ohtani (report) (MLB.com)

One key second-half player to watch for each club (MLB.com)

Can the Padres rebound in the second half? (MLB.com)

Who wants Ohtani? Everyone. But LA might be the front-runner (MLB.com)

9 can’t-miss highlights of the 2024 MLB schedule (MLB.com)

The submariner with a ‘UFO’ rising slider (MLB.com)

Our favorite Draft picks — one for each team (MLB.com)

40-40 year? We could see something even more rare (MLB.com)

The top 11 moments from 93rd All-Star Game (MLB.com)

From record distances to hometown feats, Derby had it all (MLB.com)

These teams scored the best ‘23 Draft hauls (MLB.com)

‘Come to Seattle!’: Mariners fans pitch Ohtani during ASG (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

For the 2023 Steelers, a strong start to the season will go a long way (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Najee Harris is capable of meeting high expectations in 2023 (Behind The Steel Curtain)

