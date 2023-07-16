Andrew McCutchen returns from IL as Rodolfo Castro heads to AAA, Quinn Priester added to taxi squad

Pirates DH/OF Andrew McCutchen was activated today from the 10-day IL, to make room on the active roster MI Rodolfo Castro was optioned to AAA Indianapolis per a team announcement this morning.

RHP Quinn Priester was also added to the Taxi Squad.

McCutchen was placed on the IL on July 7 (retroactive to the previous day) with right elbow inflammation. One of the lone bright spots on a woeful Pirates offense this season, the elbow inflammation has bothered him for a significant portion of the season and has largely prevented him from playing the field. He hits third and is DH’ing in the series finale against the Giants today.

Castro’s option to AAA puts a merciful end to his months long slump. Starting the year strong with an .852 OPS in March and April, he struggled in May, falling apart completely in June and July. Hitting just .172 and .100 respectively. The Pirates now are only carrying two middle infielders and one third baseman on the active roster.

Connor Joe was seen taking grounders at second base recently, should anyone need to leave the game it would be a reasonable assumption he would fill in for one of the infielders.

Quinn Priester was added to the taxi squad ahead of his start in the upcoming series against the Guardians. He still needs a spot on the 40-man roster. Seeing as how the Pirates only have four starters on hand, a reliever will be part of the corresponding move. This likely spells the end of Ryan Borucki’s current tenure with the MLB squad.