Bucs Arghticles: Pirates sign No. 1 pick Paul Skenes

Pittsburgh Pirates News
Sporting apt tie, No. 1 pick Skenes signs with Bucs (MLB.com)
Pirates sign No. 1 pick Paul Skenes to record $9.2M deal (ESPN.com)
Pirates Sign No. 1 Overall Pick Paul Skenes (MLB Trade Rumors)
‘I can’t tell you right now if that’s in August or September’: Ben Cherington talks Oneil Cruz’s timeline to play (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
MLB News
Carroll strikes out ... then ends up at third base?! (MLB.com)
Here is the All-Trade Candidate Team (MLB.com)
Astros reportedly eyeing Cease, other top starters (MLB.com)
2 first-time winners earn Player of the Week honors (MLB.com)
Six newcomers join the Rookie Hot List (MLB.com)
Pederson’s clutch double, baserunning propel Giants in series opener (MLB.com)
Could this Japanese ace be in the Mets’ future? (MLB.com)
MLB producing, distributing D-backs games starting today (MLB.com)
Deadline buzz: The latest rumors and news (MLB.com)
Shohei Ohtani: What’s the latest on the 2-way superstar? (MLB.com)
Who were the best players acquired at the Deadline? (MLB.com)
Tracking every Trade Deadline deal (MLB.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
T.J. Watt receives 94 rating in Madden 24, behind Nick Bosa, Myles Garrett (Behind The Steel Curtain)
Loading comments...