Pirates drop finale to Brewers 6-3

The Pittsburgh Pirates faltered again on Sunday to the Milwaukee Brewers, dropping the series finale 6-3 in unexciting fashion.

Nick Gonzales made a statement early on as he blasted a two-run home run to center field in the second inning off Milwaukee starter Colin Rea.

THAT BALL WAS GONZO pic.twitter.com/fYqObCyQVL — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 2, 2023

The lead was short-lived, however, as Milwaukee tallied three runs off a home run by William Contreras the following half inning. They added two more in the eighth inning thanks to an error by third baseman Jared Triolo.

Josh Palacios doubled in a consolation run for the Pirates in the bottom half of the inning, but Ryan Borucki allowed an earned run in the top of the ninth to seal the win for Milwaukee.

Besides the three-run home run, Hill had a decent day on the mound. He collected eight strikeouts and allowed two walks and three hits over five innings. Gonzales and Palacios each collected two hits, while Jack Suwinski was 1-for-2 with a double and a walk.

Sitting at 39-44, the Pirates begin the final stretch before the All-Star break on Monday as they open a three-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers.