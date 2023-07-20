Bucs Arghticles: Pirates designate Wil Crowe for assignment

Pittsburgh Pirates News
Pirates To Designate Wil Crowe For Assignment (MLB Trade Rumors)
LSU baseball ace Paul Skenes breaks signing bonus record in deal with Pittsburgh Pirates (The Daily Advertiser)
Guardians vs. Pirates Highlights (Yahoo! Sports)
Pirates rally from 4-run deficit to beat Guardians, snap 5-game losing streak (TribLIVE)
MLB News
O’s vanquish Dodgers, tie Rays for AL East lead (MLB.com)
Match game: Each contender’s best trade fit (MLB.com)
The young boy who befriended Scott Rolen and changed the HOFer’s life (MLB.com)
Homegrown Astros product shows ‘It’s possible’ (MLB.com)
From retiring to coaching Little League to an electric MLB debut (MLB.com)
The 10 teams that need Ohtani the most (MLB.com)
Will it take a Soto-esque trade package to get Ohtani? (MLB.com)
Carrasco, Hendriks host pediatric cancer patients at Citi Field (MLB.com)
Deadline buzz: The latest rumors and news (MLB.com)
Shohei Ohtani: What’s the latest on the 2-way superstar? (MLB.com)
Who were the best players acquired at the Deadline? (MLB.com)
Tracking every Trade Deadline deal (MLB.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
Steelers sign LB Alex Highsmith to 5-year, $70.743 million contract extension (Behind The Steel Curtain)
Loading comments...