Bucs Arghticles: Pirates face Angels’ Shohei Ohtani for first time

Pittsburgh Pirates News
Did The Pittsburgh Pirates Do Their Best In The Josh Bell Trade (Rum Bunter)
Angels’ Shohei Ohtani faces Pirates for first time in opener (Deadspin)
Pirates’ Termarr Johnson: Shakes off calf issue (CBS Sports)
MLB News
Dodgers-White Sox, Astros-Cubs among potential trade partners (MLB.com)
Rangers reveal 2024 All-Star logo (MLB.com)
Judge on Ohtani’s torrid HR pace: ‘Records are meant to be broken’ (MLB.com)
Yankees ready to kiss road trip goodbye after being swept (MLB.com)
Ohtani trade decision could come right down to the wire (sources) (MLB.com)
These Mets are drawing trade interest ... but will NY sell? (MLB.com)
30 prospects who could be traded — 1 for each team (MLB.com)
Orioles acquire reliever Fujinami from A’s (MLB.com)
Legendary hurler Jennie Finch shares wisdom with Rangers Youth Academy (MLB.com)
Deadline buzz: The latest rumors and news (MLB.com)
Shohei Ohtani: What’s the latest on the 2-way superstar? (MLB.com)
The 10 teams that need Ohtani the most (MLB.com)
Tracking every Trade Deadline deal (MLB.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth ranks as No. 8 overall tight end in Madden 24 (Behind The Steel Curtain)
Steelers have the best edge-rushing duo in the league with T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith (Behind The Steel Curtain)
Loading comments...