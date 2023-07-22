Henry Davis becomes first MLB player to homer twice in one game off Shohei Ohtani

The Pittsburgh Pirates lost to the Los Angeles Angels 8-5 on Friday night, but they did manage to hit four home runs in six innings off of famed Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani, including rookie Henry Davis becoming the first MLB player to hit multiple homers off of Ohtani in one game.

Shohei Ohtani, meet Henry Davis



The second-ranked @Pirates prospect wallops his third big league roundtripper at 106.7 mph off the bat: pic.twitter.com/49x4kg9fQd — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 22, 2023

.@Pirates rookie Henry Davis is the 1st player with a 2-HR game against Shohei Ohtani!



H/T @SlangsOnSports pic.twitter.com/UNNP8YoPP5 — MLB (@MLB) July 22, 2023

Davis went 3-for-4 on the night and is now hitting .295 on the season with 4 homers and 11 RBI across 27 games. He hasn’t looked super comfortable in right field, but he’s certainly looked comfortable at the plate.

The Bucs also got dingers from Ji-Man Choi, who went back-to-back with Davis and hit his fifth of the year, and they also got Jack Suwinski’s 20th homer of the season.

But despite jumping out to a 2-0 lead behind Choi and Davis, the Pittsburgh pitching staff faltered for yet another loss. It doesn’t take away from Davis’ big night, however. Congrats to Henry and here’s to hopefully some big things in the future. I can’t wait to see Davis and Oneil Cruz in the same lineup.