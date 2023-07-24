Pirates reportedly cut ties with Drew Maggi

After making his long-awaited debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates in late April, fans questioned whether Drew Maggi would get one more look at the majors before season’s end.

That question was answered on Sunday and, unfortunately, it didn’t have the storybook ending fans hoped for.

According to Pat Ragazzo of Sports Illustrated, the Pirates released the 34-year-old journeyman Sunday evening, bringing an end to his second stint with the organization. No reason was given for his release.

The Pirates initially drafted Maggi in the 15th round of the 2010 MLB Draft, then reacquainted with him last August after the Philadelphia Phillies traded him for cash. Then, he signed a minor league contract with an invite to Spring Training in December.

Maggi hit .346 in 26 games during the spring and was assigned to Double-A Altoona prior to the regular season. A few weeks into the regular season, he made his way to Pittsburgh as an emergency call-up after Bryan Reynolds went on the bereavement list.

33-year-old Drew Maggi has played over 1,000 games in the minors without an appearance in the majors.



Today, the Pittsburgh Pirates gave him an all-time call-up.

— Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) April 23, 2023

Three days later, Maggi made his long-awaited MLB debut.

Over 1000 games in the minor leagues. A seemingly endless journey



Drew Maggi made his Major League debut at age 33 for the Pirates tonight — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 27, 2023

His first career hit and RBI came against the Washington Nationals on April 29.

Drew Maggi gets his first big league base hit and RBI! — MLB (@MLB) April 30, 2023

He was outrighted following the game and re-assigned to Altoona after clearing waivers, where he slashed .181/.257/.477 with 10 RBI until he was placed on the development list on July 14.

Fun fact: Maggi has the third most stolen bases in a single season for Altoona, swiping 37 bags in 2014.

Maggi told Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that he plans on playing baseball again, but if he goes unsigned, it’s worth mentioning that his road to the show is inspirational.