Pirates to listen on trade offers for David Bednar

Trade deadline season sparks more rumors than that one person who shared countless upon countless stories during middle and high school. It’s a time for players who frankly aren’t necessarily available at the deadline to be thrown to the sharks and see what gets bitten.

MLB Network insider Jon Heyman reported Monday morning that star Pittsburgh Pirates closer David Bednar’s name has been floated around in negotiations. The Pirates have reportedly told teams they will listen to offers for the two-time All-Star (2022 and 2023), but it would be difficult from the Pirates’ perspective to move him. The trade deadline is August 1.

A Pittsburgh native and graduate of Mars High School, the IC Light-loving Bednar has found a home again in the Steel City - not like it ever escaped him - after being traded from the San Diego Padres in the Joe Musgrove package. The Pirates also netted catcher Endy Rodriguez in the three-team agreement.

It’s hard to see the Pirates trading the 28-year-old closer, who is under team control for three more seasons after 2023. A 35th-round pick out of Lafayette College in Easton, PA, Bednar is having the best season of his five-year career.

The ‘Renegade’ owns a 1.15 ERA and 0.949 WHIP in 39 innings spanning 28 appearances. He’s allowed only 28 hits and nine walks compared to 47 strikeouts this season and owns a 2.56 career ERA between Pittsburgh and San Diego.

Moving Bednar doesn’t make sense for the Pirates if the franchise truly believes they can complete in 2024. Yes, closers are easier to find than other positions, but Bednar is in the upper echelon of the position, arguably in the top three.

The Pirates DO need to listen on Bednar. It’s their job to do so.

It seems unlikely a deal will get done. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Bednar play out his contract and stay in Pittsburgh. Bednar doesn’t appear to want to play anywhere else and is living his childhood dream every day. A winning team would submit the theory into reality.