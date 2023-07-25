Tucupita Marcano exits game with “ligamentous injury” to right knee

The Pittsburgh Pirates were up 7-1 in the top of the fifth when Liover Peguero hit a grounder on the grass to San Diego Padres third baseman Ha-Seong Kim with runners on the corners, Peguero legged out an infield hit, but Tucupita Marcano who was on first, attempted to go first to third with Kim having vacated third to field the ball. The run scored, but first baseman Alfonso Rivas threw over to shortstop Xander Bogarts who moved over to cover third for the final out of the inning and Marcano went down in a heap.

Attempting to avoid the tag, Marcano had to reach back with his right foot to touch third, when he stepped on the bag, he twisted his knee and reacted immediately in what appeared to be a considerable amount of pain.

Unable to put any kind of weight on it, he was attended to and later helped off the field by athletic trainers Rafael Frietas and Tony Leo.

Per the Pirates, Marcano left the game with a “ligamentous injury” to his right knee and will undergo further testing today.

When you hear anything regarding the knee and ligaments that looks that bad, the obvious place that the mind goes to is the ACL. In which case his season would be over.

Getting the majority of the team’s starts so far at shortstop with 58, Marcano was hitting .231/.276/.357 in 74 contests.

This story will be updated as soon as any additional information is available.