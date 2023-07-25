 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pirates slug four home runs in 8-4 win over Padres

Carlos Santana slammed two over the fence while Jack Suwinski fell one leg shy of a cycle.

By Jake Slebodnick
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

After dropping their weekend series in Anaheim, the Pittsburgh Pirates came out swinging against the San Diego Padres and walked away with a 8-4 win. Out of 13 total hits, Jack Suwinski and Carlos Santana accounted for six of them.

Trailing 1-0 in the third, Suwinski tied the game with a solo shot to right field. Then after Andrew McCutchen reached on a walk, Santana gave the Pirates the lead with his first home run, a two-run shot to right.

After Liover Peguero cleared the left field wall with his first career home run in the fourth, Santana put the game out of reach with another two-run home run in the fifth.

The Pirates were able to drive in another run later in the inning but it came at a cost. Peguero singled home Endy Rodriguez on an infield hit, but after the throw was made to first, Tucupita Marcano attempted to take third base and suffered a knee injury while trying to avoid the tag. You can read more on the situation here.

Santana and Suwinski finished the game with three hits apiece. The latter finishing a triple shy of the cycle. Peguero went 2-for-4 with three RBI.

Quinn Priester came away with his first career win after allowing four runs and striking out four in five-and-one-third innings pitched. Ryan Borucki, Carmen Mlodzinski, and Colin Holderman combined for three-and-two-thirds innings of shutout relief.

Game two of the series is Tuesday night. Rich Hill (7-9, 4.84 ERA) will make what could be his final start with the Pirates.

