Pirates slug four home runs in 8-4 win over Padres

After dropping their weekend series in Anaheim, the Pittsburgh Pirates came out swinging against the San Diego Padres and walked away with a 8-4 win. Out of 13 total hits, Jack Suwinski and Carlos Santana accounted for six of them.

Trailing 1-0 in the third, Suwinski tied the game with a solo shot to right field. Then after Andrew McCutchen reached on a walk, Santana gave the Pirates the lead with his first home run, a two-run shot to right.

The guy just rakes. pic.twitter.com/NVl8EbwAAS — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 25, 2023

After Liover Peguero cleared the left field wall with his first career home run in the fourth, Santana put the game out of reach with another two-run home run in the fifth.

The Pirates were able to drive in another run later in the inning but it came at a cost. Peguero singled home Endy Rodriguez on an infield hit, but after the throw was made to first, Tucupita Marcano attempted to take third base and suffered a knee injury while trying to avoid the tag. You can read more on the situation here.

Santana and Suwinski finished the game with three hits apiece. The latter finishing a triple shy of the cycle. Peguero went 2-for-4 with three RBI.

Quinn Priester came away with his first career win after allowing four runs and striking out four in five-and-one-third innings pitched. Ryan Borucki, Carmen Mlodzinski, and Colin Holderman combined for three-and-two-thirds innings of shutout relief.

Game two of the series is Tuesday night. Rich Hill (7-9, 4.84 ERA) will make what could be his final start with the Pirates.