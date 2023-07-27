Pirates trade first baseman Carlos Santana to Milwaukee Brewers

It’s that time of year again. As the August 1st trading deadline waits in the wings, the Pittsburgh Pirates are taking an early start on selling off players to contending teams.

On Thursday afternoon, the Pirates traded first baseman Carlos Santana to the Milwaukee Brewers for minor-league infielder Jhonny Severino. Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette first reported the deal.

Santana, 37, slashed .235/.321/.412 in 94 games with the Bucs. He hit 12 home runs and recorded a team-best 25 doubles and 53 RBIs in 345 at-bats. He will be a free agent at the end of 2023.

Santana’s best moment came on the first Friday night the Pirates wore their City Connect uniforms when he crushed a walk-off home run to defeat… the Brewers. He’s also had a Gold Glove-caliber season at first as an impactful defender in numerous ways and an impactful presence in the clubhouse.

Severino, 18, ranked as the No. 21 overall player in MLB Pipeline’s 2022 Top 50 International Prospects. He signed for $1.23 million out of the Dominican Republic and has primarily played shortstop, but could eventually fill out and move to third base.

Through 12 games in rookie ball, Severino has slashed .250/.289/.583 with two doubles, four home runs, and 10 RBIs.

In a story published by MLB.com reporter Jesse Sanchez, Severino “shows soft hands and natural instincts, which combined with solid defensive actions, could turn him into an average defender at either spot.”

MLB Network insider Jon Heyman added minutes later that the Pirates are receiving loads of interest in starters Rich Hill and Mitch Keller, along with eight and ninth-inning men Colin Holderman and David Bednar. Rumors will continue to swirl until the final bell officially ends the marketplace for the summer, and high-profile Pirates players are in the thick of things.